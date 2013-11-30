Two Important Studies Shared at the 5th International Cancer Control Conference

BHI was honored to present two evidence-based research studies at the 5th International Cancer Control Congress in Lima, Peru. These presentations help perpetuate BHI's goal to improve health interventions and contribute to the knowledge of the global health community.

Earlier this month, Basic Health International (BHI) presented research findings at the 5th International Cancer Control Congress (ICCC5) in Lima, Peru. The global forum promotes knowledge transfer and raises awareness about cancer and non-communicable diseases.

BHI researchers shared the organization’s findings from two important studies. One study investigated a screening method that allows women to collect their own cervical samples. The other explored barriers to cervical cancer screening.

Alan Rosenbaum, a Fulbright Fellow working with BHI, presented results from a study investigating women’s feelings about self-sampling. With this method, women gather their own cervical samples, possibly in the home. Results suggested that women find self-sampling to be just as an acceptable as a physician collecting the sample in a clinic.

Karla Alfaro, MD MPH, discussed results from a study that enrolled 409 women in El Salvador to investigate barriers to cervical cancer screening. Her research showed that women with the greatest risk of developing cervical cancer failed to attend a scheduled screening appointment, even when the appointment was made for them.

The forum was an invaluable opportunity to move cervical cancer prevention knowledge forward. Dr. Alfaro shared that, “It was a privilege to speak at the ICCC5, raise awareness about research in cervical cancer, and learn from other innovators in the field of international health.”

BHI is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating cervical cancer in Latin America and the Caribbean through innovative low-cost, low-tech screening and treatment methods. BHI also provides policy guidance, patient care, medical training and research on cervical cancer issues in the developing world.

