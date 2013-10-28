Tyrone Jackson Adds Dow Jones Lesson to November 2nd Wealthy Investor Live Event

Tyrone Jackson, Wealth Coach and founder of The Wealthy Investor program, has decided to add a Dow Jones Lesson to his Saturday, November 2nd live event, Basics of Stock Market Success.

Learning how to trade and invest in the stock market can be intimidating. Far too frequently investors turn their funds over to professional money managers instead of seeking a financial education. Tyrone Jackson, creator and founder of The Wealthy Investor Program says, "The good news is, it’s never too late. That’s why I’ve decided to add a lesson on understanding indexes like the Dow Jones Industrials Average to my upcoming Los Angeles workshop."

Tyrone Jackson’s in person Los Angeles workshops attract both beginner and advanced traders who are interested in learning how to trade stocks online. Buying and trading stocks is no longer just for the rich. The internet has placed access to stock trading and research just a mouse click away.

Tyrone Jackson is becoming a regular fixture on local radio and TV talk shows like San Diego Living and WCBS TV’s Talk Philly. He says, "My upcoming LA workshop is a great place to ask questions and learn how the equity market functions."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Educators like Tyrone Jackson demystify stock trading for the individual investor. His live Wealthy Investor full day workshops provide a forum for adults who want to take control of their financial future and manage their own investments.

Tyrone’s next full day workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 2nd at the Sheraton LAX.

For more information and to register for the event please visit http://www.wievents.net.

About

Tyrone Jackson, Wealth Coach & Founder of "The Wealthy Investor," has helped hundreds of people project themselves into a wealthy life. Raised by a single mother of modest means across the bridge from New York City, with Wall Street in sight; it might as well have been a million miles away. "We had no money at all," Tyrone remembers of his upbringing. "I’d see on TV all these self-made millionaires. I said to myself, ‘This is a great country– how do I do that?’" Tyrone took charge and now splits his time between his 10-acre estate in upstate New York and his home in Malibu while leading seminars for "The Wealthy Investor" - educating others on how to take control of their financial future.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/TyroneJackson/TheWealthyInvestor/prweb11273993.htm