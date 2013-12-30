Visit My Smokies Announces New Exhibit at Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge

Visit My Smokies announced the opening of the Unsinkable Molly Brown exhibit at the Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge. The exhibit dedicated to Margaret “Unsinkable Molly” Brown will feature private papers and details of her life and heroic efforts aboard the RMS Titanic.

On December 16, Visit My Smokies announced the opening of the Unsinkable Molly Brown exhibit at the Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge. Opening January 17, the exhibit dedicated to Margaret “Unsinkable Molly” Brown will feature private papers and details of her life and heroic efforts aboard the RMS Titanic.

Guests to the museum exhibit will get a glimpse into unique artifacts including personal belongings and cherished possessions. Visit My Smokies invites guests to learn full details of her life by boarding the Pigeon Forge attraction.

Molly Brown’s great granddaughter, Helen Benziger, will be making a two day appearance at the museum in Pigeon Forge the weekend of February 14-15. Benziger will entertain guests by telling family stories of her great grandmother’s iconic life.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to see the heroic efforts she took and what a difference she made,” said a spokesperson for Visit My Smokies. “We are thrilled they will be honoring such a legendary figure in the museum’s latest tribute to the crew members and passengers of the RMS Titanic.”

The Molly Brown exhibit will be the latest in never-before-seen artifacts and special exhibits featured at the Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge. The attraction is home to more than 400 original artifacts and is interactive for families. Guests can expect to see a variety of exhibits this year, with the Unsinkable Molly Brown gallery as the first.

