Vubiz and the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada Announce New Online Training

CIAC Responsible Care® Training – Now Just a Click Away

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is pleased to announce that its newly developed Responsible Care® training program is now available online. Designed by award-winning Vubiz, one of North America's leading eLearning service providers, the training program was developed with input from leading chemistry industry professionals, and is available in English and French.

Directed primarily at CIAC member-company personnel, the training program will prepare employees to act as Responsible Care ambassadors with their suppliers, customers, service-providers, communities, governments and other stakeholders.

The online program consists of two modules: the first offers a comprehensive overview of the Responsible Care initiative, and the second provides CIAC member-companies with guidance and advice in preparing for their triennial Responsible Care verifications. Participants will be issued a certificate after successfully completing each of the modules.

“This training tool will play an important role in CIAC’s efforts to increase understanding and awareness of Responsible Care, both within the chemistry industry, and outside of it,” said Bob Masterson, CIAC’s Vice-President of Responsible Care.

About Vubiz

Vubiz is an award-winning eLearning company with unbeatable pricing, quality online courses and outstanding customer service. We're experts at making online training effective at the very best price.

