Wall Graphics Company, LimitLess Walls, Launches New User-Friendly Website

With a new website, LimitLess Walls makes it simple for customers to purchase their beautiful wall decor.

Wall graphics company, LimitLess Walls, has decided to reinvent themselves for the New Year by launching a new website. Aiming to bring beautiful decor to homes everywhere, LimitLess Walls offers a variety of wall designs that fit any home. With their new website, LimitLess Walls is making it easier for customers to order wall graphics and designs online right from the comfort of their own couch.

The new LimitLess Walls website offers a variety of options for customers. The first section of their site is the store for their pre-designed wall graphics. Their removable wall murals are available in everything from landscapes to beach-themed symbols to words and phrases, offering wall decor for anyone and any type of room. With wall graphics for bedrooms, bathrooms, man caves, living rooms, kitchens, garages and more, LimitLess Walls' products transform any room. By adding these designs to a home, customers can change any home surface to fit their lifestyle.

The second option the new website offers is for customers to create beautiful wall decor from their own images. By simply uploading their favorite photos to the website, customers can choose the size and material of their mural. LimitLess Walls also offers customers the ability to cut a certain shape out of their image as well. Once the final product is decided upon, it will be made and shipped to homes in about one week’s time. Truly, the possibilities to decorate a home with LimitLess Walls wall graphics are endless.

Third, LimitLess Walls gives tips and ideas for customers. With their easy installation tips and tricks, customers can easily put up their wall designs in just five minutes. Also, if customers need help decorating their homes, they can explore the LimitLess Walls gallery for ideas and inspiration. This makes the LimitLess Walls website the go-to for customers that are redecorating their homes.

The LimitLess Walls team is dedicated to helping make each customer’s house a home. With their new sleek and user-friendly website, the team is making it easier for customers to purchase their wall coverings.

“We’re really excited about the new website design. Now, navigating the site is just as easy and simple as installing one of our wall murals,” says LimitLess Walls team leader Shawn Speeney. “We started LimitLess Walls to give you the opportunity to constantly change your home decor to fit your lifestyle. With the help of our new website, we make it simple to add beautiful wall designs to your rooms. With our help, we can make your home be 100% you.”

To check out the new sleek and simple to use LimitLess Walls website, head to http://www.limitlesswalls.com. Whether looking for a football image for a boy’s bedroom, a landscape for a living room or a way to turn a favorite picture into a wall mural, LimitLess Walls offers anything and everything. Also, connect with LimitLess Walls on Facebook and Twitter @LimitLessWalls.

About LimitLess Walls

LimitLess Walls, a division of MRI Flexible Packaging, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Newtown, PA offers a number of unique design solutions to customers throughout the USA. LimitLess Walls sells elegant, abstract, and fun wall graphics as well as provide customized wall decals made from photos for a totally unique way to decorate your home. Their products are easy to use, affordable, and high-quality. Visit http://www.limitlesswalls.com to see their line of fun, unique and American made wall graphics today, also connect on Facebook and Twitter @LimitLessWalls.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/LimitLessWalls/Website/prweb11453492.htm