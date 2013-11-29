Water Filters Provider WaterFilters.NET Thankful To Provide Customers With Award-Winning Service

WaterFilters.NET prepares to greet online customers during busiest shopping weekend of the year with service rated as Excellent by StellaService.

http://www.WaterFilters.NET – WaterFilters.NET, the online consumer’s first choice in water filters and whole house water filtration systems, is thankful to be able to greet customers shopping between Black Friday and Cyber Monday with both great deals and customer service ranked as Excellent by StellaService.

StellaService analysts evaluate thousands of online retailers yearly, in areas ranging from customer support, to shipping time, to refund policies. Analysts working at StellaService follow a rigorous and objective methodology to properly evaluate the experience of the typical online customer on a retailer’s site. In nearly all of the critical metrics evaluated against, online water filters provider WaterFilters.NET received outstanding scores, leading to their Excellent StellaService rating.

As many awake today and prepare to fight the Black Friday mobs, the type of individualized customer service recognized as Excellent by the analysts at StellaService will likely be in short supply. With thousands of deals and customers to manage, employees at larger retailers will find themselves overwhelmed. Increasingly, the crowds and the lack of customer service will drive more consumers to spend their time shopping online through the weekend and Cyber Monday.

“Black Friday crowding makes it difficult for many of the big box retailers to provide the excellent level of service that customers deserve and that our online water filters company prides itself on,” says Jamin Arvig, CEO and founder of WaterFilters.NET. “As the hectic environment drives more retail activity online through the weekend and Cyber Monday, I look forward to providing new customers with the level of service that has helped us be recognized as Excellent by StellaService.”

In addition to providing award-winning customer service, WaterFilters.NET will also be offering one-of-a-kind deals that both Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers will be expecting. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offered by WaterFilters.NET will focus on a mix of both the water quality products its customers need in addition to the types of doorbusters many holiday shoppers have come to expect. This year, WaterFilters.NET will offer specials on everything from Brita faucet filters and Culligan shower filters, to big deal doorbusters on tankless reverse osmosis systems and stocking stuffer ready Nubo water bottles.

“Our hope is that the types of specials we will offer on our water filters and filtration products, online on Black Friday and through Cyber Monday, will allow our customers to spend more time with their families at home without fear of missing a great deal,” continues Arvig. “When our customers are ready to get shopping, we look forward to greeting them with both great deals and award-winning customer service.”

To see a complete list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offered through Monday, December 2nd, by StellaService rated WaterFilters.NET, visit the following URL: http://bit.ly/IkCRUI

About WaterFilters.NET

WaterFilters.NET is the online consumer’s first choice for replacement water filters and whole house water filtration systems. Providing millions of water filters and systems around the country has helped WaterFilters.NET accumulate the information needed to become a respected source of water information for consumers and publications, including the Wall Street Journal. Consistently recognized as excellent by customer services ratings provider STELLAService, a Best Place to Work, and as a mainstay on the Inc. 500 | 5000, WaterFilters.NET, is committed to developing an online water filters superstore providing the products and information needed to serve clean, great tasting drinking water on a global basis. WaterFilters.NET supports its core values by making significant contributions from its online sales to various water-related charities and causes.

