Wiley Publishes Neal Schaffer's Latest Book, Maximize Your Social: A One-Step Guide to Building a Social Media Strategy for Marketing and Business Success

Neal Schaffer Teaches Companies How to Build Successful Social Media Strategies with Informative (and Innovative) New Book

Many companies use social media, but few have social media strategies that help them do so effectively while optimizing ROI for their efforts.

In Maximize Your Social: A One-Stop Guide to Building a Social Media Strategy for Marketing and Business Success, author Neal Schaffer, a Forbes Top 50 (#28 in 2012, #33 in 2013) Social Media Power Influencer, creator of the AdAge Top 100 Global Marketing Blog, Windmill Networking (now Maximize Social Business), and a global social media speaker, provides valuable advice for companies that lack a strategic approach to social media.

“Without a social media strategy, how do you know what you’re trying to achieve, what you should be doing, how well you’re doing, what you should be measuring, and what the ROI of your social media program is?” asks Schaffer. “In Maximize Your Social, I seek to help companies answer those questions—and many more.”

When companies start spending time and money on their social media efforts, they need to create an internal plan that everyone can understand. Maximize Your Social offers a clear vision of what businesses need to do to create—and execute upon—a plan based on a strategic social media framework that Schaffer introduces.

The book teaches how to:



Create a social media strategy

Audit your social media presence

Maximize your presence on Facebook, Twitter, and many other social media sites

Optimize ROI for your social media efforts

Organize your employees and departments into a well-oiled social media machine

And much more

Maximize Your Social will guide readers to master of social media marketing strategies, saving companies from spending significant budget on a social media consultant.

Maximize Your Social by Neal Schaffer is available NOW at major booksellers. Visit http://www.maximizeyoursocial.com for more information.

About the Author:

Neal Schaffer is the author of Maximize Your Social: A One-Stop Guide to Building a Social Media Strategy for Marketing and Business Success. Named a Forbes Top 50 Social Media Power Influencer two years in a row, Neal is the creator of Advertising Age’s Top 100 Global Marketing Blog, Windmill Networking (recently rebranded as Maximize Social Business), and a global speaker on social media who also teaches as part of Rutgers University’s Mini-MBA™ in Social Media Marketing Program.

As a leading social media strategist, Neal has created social media strategies, coached implementation, and helped train dozens of companies, from startups and small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises and even a Grammy Award-winning musician. Neal has previously written two award-winning books on LinkedIn. His work has been recognized by the media, appearing in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Yahoo!, and the American Express OPEN Forum.

For more information, please visit http://www.maximizeyoursocial.com.

About the Book:

Maximize Your Social: A One-Stop Guide to Building a Social Media Strategy for Marketing and Business Success (Wiley, 2013, ISBN: 978-1-118-65118-6, $25.00, http://maximizeyoursocial.com/) is available from all major online booksellers and via Wiley.

