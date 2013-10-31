WOR710's HealthNavigator Features Raritan Bay Medical Center Physicians Dr. Jennifer Turkish and Dr. Alan Nasar and Celebrity Chef Ally Vitella

Flu season, total joint replacement and healthy eating strategies will be discussed.

HealthNavigator, the weekly health and wellness radio show on WOR710, will air at 10PM this Sunday, November 3rd. Hosted by Abe Kasbo and sponsored by Raritan Bay Medical Center, the hour-long episode will feature Dr. Jennifer Turkish, Dr. Alan Nasar and Ally Vitella.

With flu season upon us, Dr. Jennifer Turkish, doctor of family medicine from Bay Family Medicine in Old Bridge, NJ, will discuss some of the myths surrounding the flu vaccine and will also explain who should receive the vaccine and why. Dr. Turkish will give her perspective on the symptoms and treatment options for the flu.

Dr. Alan Nasar, an orthopedic surgeon from the Human Motion Institute at Raritan Bay Medical Center, will provide information about total joint replacement. He will explain the impact arthritis has on joints and how joint replacement helps arthritic patients. Dr. Nasar will also discuss what makes a patient a good candidate for the surgery, possible complications from the surgery, and what a patient can expect recovery to be like will also be presented.

Ally Vitella, a New York City caterer and star of Food Network's Fat Chef, will discuss her own healthy eating strategies and what she has found to work best for her and her family. Ally will also talk about how she introduces healthy eating to her children and how much easier it is to do than she anticipated. Ally believes in keeping healthy eating real and not focusing on current dieting trends. Ally will explain how she discovered that in order to make successful changes to her diet, the changes needed to be flexible and she needed to be consistent in implementing them.

Listeners are invited to tune in to HealthNavigator on WOR710 every Sunday from 10PM to 11PM. HealthNavigator is hosted by Abe Kasbo, sponsored by Raritan Bay Medical Center, and produced by Verasoni Worldwide, a marketing and public relations firm in Montclair, NJ.

