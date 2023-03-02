Price gouging rules proposed by NYAG James

During the next severe storm, ride-hailing companies, gas stations and supermarkets may face price-gouging investigations if they raise prices more than 10%. Also, regulators may scrutinize big players if they increase their prices at all for vital products and services.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released draft rules Thursday, which she said would better protect consumers during emergencies and clarify when businesses are breaking the state's price-gouging law.

That measure forbids charging an “unconscionably excessive price" for essential goods and services during "any abnormal disruption of the market," but doesn’t say when price hikes hit that threshold. James is considering treating increases beyond 10% as potential instances of price-gouging because that's the measurement most used by governments across the country, the draft rules state.

“The rules proposed by my office will bolster our efforts to crack down on price-gouging and ensure that large corporations do not take advantage of New Yorkers during difficult times," James said in a statement. "When times get tough, New Yorkers can trust that my office will always have their back.”

The price-gouging law kicks in during emergencies, such as severe storms, pandemics and military activity, and only applies to goods and services that are critical during the crisis, which often includes food, water, gas, transportation and medicine. The measure covers every part of the supply chain for those goods and services — from producers, to distributors, to transporters and retailers, the draft rules state.

For companies that use algorithms to adjust prices throughout the day, regulators would compare their rates during emergencies with the median prices they charged a week earlier. For instance, a car ride-hailing company may be price gouging if it charges 15% more for a trip during a blizzard than the median cost for the same ride a week earlier.

Businesses that dominate their industry may more easily attract scrutiny under the proposed rules. Regulators may consider it price-gouging if companies that have at least 30% of the market share — or that have five or fewer "significant competitors" — raise their prices on vital goods and services at all, according to the attorney general's office. What constitutes a market could vary depending on the industry and situation.

That proposal takes into account that some economists think "corporate concentration can encourage price gouging," the draft rules state. When markets have a few big players, they may be more likely to match one another's pricing and focus on maintaining their market share, the document said. "Most importantly, it may be easier for big actors to coordinate price hikes during an inflationary period, even without direct communication," the draft rules state.

Firms would be able to defend against price-gouging charges by showing that their increases didn't result in higher profit margins or were born of skyrocketing costs that they couldn't control.

The attorney general's office has been responsible for enforcing the price-gouging law for more than 40 years and investigates related consumer complaints. Companies that engage in price-gouging may have to give refunds to customers and pay fines that could be $25,000 per violation, according to the attorney general's office.

Albany passed a law during the pandemic that gave the attorney general's office the authority to write rules clarifying the price gouging law. About a year ago, James’ team sought input from consumers, trade groups and industry experts on how to strengthen the measure.

The attorney general's team will accept public comments on the proposed rules for at least 60 days. After that, James may adopt the rules as written or revise them in response to feedback.

Comments on the proposed rules can be submitted to stopillegalprofiteering@ag.ny.gov.