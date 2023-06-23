Primark adds second Long Island store at Green Acres Mall 

Primark, the Irish retailer that touts its "affordable" fashions and wares, has opened a store at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream — its second location on Long Island.

The Dublin-based company sells adult and children’s clothing, accessories and home goods, and has launched an expansion push in the United States. Primark opened at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City in November. Plans are to add another Long Island store by the end of the year on the first floor of former JCPenney space at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

The two-level Valley Stream store, which opened Thursday, measures 35,100 square feet, part of which is also the former site of a JCPenney.

Green Acres will be the retailer’s seventh location in New York State. Primark also plans to open another site in the region at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on July 6, and another store is set to open at Crossgates Mall in Albany on July 20.

“Shoppers on Long Island have loved our store at Roosevelt Field, and we are excited to spread ‘Primania’ with the opening at Green Acres,” said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US. “We’ve seen a real appetite for quality fashion at affordable prices from U.S. shoppers, and we’re ready to continue our growth plans to 60 stores, with more to come this summer.”

With Green Acres, Primark now has 425 stores throughout the world and 18 in the United States. The retailer’s expansion goal is to reach 60 stores in this country by 2026.

Primark was founded in Ireland in 1969 and originally named Penneys; the company still operates stores there under the Penneys name. It is not affiliated with JCPenney. Primark entered the U.S. market in 2015 with a store in Boston.