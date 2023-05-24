Irish discount retailer Primark opening second Long Island store this summer at Green Acres

Irish discount retailer Primark will open its second Long Island store in June, after entering the region last year.

Pushing expansion in the United States, the retailer plans to open a store at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on June 22, as well as one at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on July 6 and a store at Crossgates Mall in Albany on July 20, Primark said in a statement Tuesday.

Each of the stores will be more than 33,000 square feet, the retailer said.

“The reception we’ve received as we’ve joined new communities in the U.S. has been overwhelmingly positive, with lines of new customers waiting to meet us … and these three new stores will answer the demand we’ve had for our amazing fashion at amazing prices in new communities in both states,” Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US, said in the statement.

The Primark store planned for Green Acres Mall will be an anchor tenant occupying 35,100 square feet on two levels, part of which is a former JCPenney space.

Primark sells adult and children’s clothing and accessories, as well as home goods, at discounted prices.

The Dublin-headquartered chain is owned by Associated British Foods PLC, a London-based conglomerate whose five business segments include groceries, agriculture and retail.

Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark has 408 stores in Europe and 17 in the United States.

Primark entered the U.S. market in 2015 with a store in Boston.

In November 2021, when Primark had 13 stores in the United States, the chain said it was accelerating its expansion in the country.

The retailer’s goal is to have 530 stores, including 60 in the United States, by the end of 2026.

Primark opened its first Long Island store, at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City, in November and plans to open another store on the Island in November or December, at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

The Lake Grove store will occupy 42,978 square feet on the first floor of a former JCPenney store, said William W. White, director of the Town of Smithtown's building department.