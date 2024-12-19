Ronkonkoma pharma to lay off 186 in February

A manufacturer of store brand generic medications is laying off 186 workers in Ronkonkoma, according to a state notice. Prodose Inc., which also does business as Spirit Pharmaceuticals LLC and is located at 2004-02 Orville Drive North in Ronkonkoma, plans to close the local operation on Feb. 24, laying off its total workforce there, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification shows. Officials did not respond to a request for comment. The company’s message system refers to the business as Spirit Pharmaceuticals, which shares the same address and line of business as Prodose. Spirit's website also redirects visitors to Prodose's webpage, where Spirit's name appears in several company testimonials, including its no solicitation and anti-human trafficking pages. The state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, requires employers with 50 full-time employees or more to file notice of a mass layoff, relocation, or closing 90 days in advance. In 2015, both the Islip Industrial Development Agency and Empire State Development, New York’s primary business-aid agency, approved nearly $2 million in tax breaks over 10 years for Spirit Pharmaceuticals in exchange for the creation of 147 jobs as part of a multimillion expansion project. But spokespersons for both ESD and the Town of Islip said while incentives were approved by the agencies, incentives were never disbursed and deals were not finalized. At the time, Spirit, then based in Centereach, had a total of 12 local workers. The proposed $15 million project called for the construction of a 75,000-square-foot building south of Long Island MacArthur Airport, and the consolidation of Spirit’s Centereach office and warehouse operations into 55,000 square feet of rented space at 2004 Orville Drive North. The company manufactured analgesics, laxatives, cough and cold medicines, sleep aids and nutritional supplements that are sold by retailers such as Dollar Tree and Dollar General, according to Newsday reports at the time. In seeking tax aid, the company had told the IDA it had considered relocating operations to South Carolina or New Jersey.

