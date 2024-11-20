27 progressive community and labor groups pen letter to Hochul ahead of Trump presidency

Twenty-seven workers’ rights and progressive community organizations have sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking the state to strengthen labor protections and the social safety net in anticipation of what they call "anti-worker" policies under a second Donald Trump presidency.

The letter, sent to Hochul’s office on Tuesday, outlines nine areas of action the groups want to see state government tackle under the new presidential administration. Among the signatory organizations are New York Communities for Change, the Alliance for a Greater New York, and the Long Island Progressive Coalition.

"Over and over again, we hear middle- and low-income working people share their fears and needs regarding the unaffordability of basics like food, housing, and healthcare," the letter read. "We need real protections and real help."

The coalition of signatory organizations is calling on the state to:

Standardize the minimum wage paid across the state

Increase benefits from social insurance programs like unemployment and temporary disability

Enforce and expand labor protections

Fund a public child care system with higher wages for child care workers

Create "permanently affordable" mixed-income housing

Increase pay for home health workers

Raise state revenue through increased taxes on "extremely profitable" corporations and "ultra wealthy" individuals

Additionally, the group called on the state to pass the New York for All Act and enact the NY Climate Change Superfund Act.

The Superfund Act, which passed in the state Senate and Assembly earlier this year, would require the largest greenhouse gas emitters to pay the state a total of $75 billion over 25 years to cover the costs of climate change infrastructure projects.

The New York for All Act, which the state legislature has not passed, would prohibit local and state law enforcement from federal immigration laws and working directly with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).