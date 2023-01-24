Survey: Remote work leads firms to look outside of LI for employees

More local bosses are hiring off Long Island due to the rise of working from home, according to a poll of business and nonprofit leaders released on Tuesday.

Seven in 10 CEOs said remote work is now part of their organization in a survey conducted between Sept. 8 and Oct. 24 by PKF O'Connor Davies accountants and the Siena College Research Institute. Among those leaders, three in 10 said they are looking outside of New York State for employees, while two in 10 are recruiting off the Island.

The poll had 347 respondents. The results were presented on Tuesday by Siena pollster Don Levy at a breakfast event organized by PKF at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

In the survey, almost 70% of CEOs said they cannot find skilled workers in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Nearly six in 10 CEOs said offering remote work is attractive to prospective hires.

About 60% said up to half of their workforce is remote – but only 11% said everyone is working from home.

Asked about the impact of remote work, the CEOs were evenly divided on whether productivity had improved or worsened. Forty-seven percent said communication among employees has deteriorated, according to the PKF/Siena poll.