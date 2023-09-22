Return to office: Was it too fast?





Act in haste, repent at leisure? This may be the case for the vast majority of bosses who ordered remote workers to return to the office.

According to a new study from workplace management firm Envoy, 80% of bosses said they mandated office returns too quickly, relying on “their gut instinct” without data analyzing the implications of the decision. The result: Many companies were surprised by the degree of worker dissatisfaction and were unprepared when key employees quit in protest.

And the trend of employees wanting to work remotely isn’t ending. A new Deloitte study found that 66% of financial services employees working remotely said they would quit if ordered back to the office five days a week.

Radiation fix for iPhone 12

Apple has agreed to provide updates to users of the iPhone 12 in France. Credit: SYSPEO / SIPA

Apple agreed to provide updates to users of the iPhone 12 in France in response to French regulators’ claims its electromagnetic radiation levels exceed European Union standards. While insisting the phone is safe, Apple told Euronews the problem is “related to a specific testing protocol” used by EU regulators, which the updates address. Apple had faced a recall of all iPhone 12s in France.

Judge: A.I. art can’t be copyrighted

A U.S. District judge has ruled artwork created solely by A.I. “lacked human authorship” and is ineligible for a copyright. Credit: PA via AP / David Parry

A U.S. District judge ruled that art generated entirely by artificial intelligence “absent human involvement” cannot be copyrighted. The ruling specifically struck down copyright claims for a work, “A Recent Entrance to Paradise,” generated by an A.I. program. The judge said the work and others created solely by A.I. “lacked human authorship” and were not eligible for a copyright.

Preventing aviation ‘close calls’

The Biden administration will invest more money in aviation safety and consider requiring planes to be equipped with technology designed to prevent close calls around airports. The moves come after a string of close calls at airports around the country. The White House said it is investing $26 million in new safety measures, including automation to alert air traffic controllers about planes that are heading for the wrong runway. — AP