Rochell Bishop Sleets named editor of Newsday; Don Hudson to retire in September 

Rochell Bishop Sleets has been named editor and chief content officer of Newsday, the company announced Thursday.

Sleets, 47, of Holbrook, will succeed Don Hudson, who is retiring in September. Sleets joined Newsday in February 2023 as managing editor.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead this incredible newsroom alongside the force that is Don Hudson,” said Sleets, who will become the first Black woman to lead Newsday, starting Sept. 16. “I wish Don all the best in his well-deserved time away.

“I’m excited to work closer with [publisher] Debby Krenek and the newsroom to continue to build a Newsday of the future.”

Sleets has worked on a host of high-profile stories: the Brookhaven landfill fly ash investigation, the increasing death rate of racehorses at Belmont Park, a sex trafficking investigation and the Gilgo Beach killings.

“I am excited that Rochell will lead Newsday into the future,” Krenek said. “She has been a key leader not only in our investigative and enterprise coverage across topics important to Long Islanders but also in developing new ways of storytelling and growing audience across all of Newsday’s many platforms.”

Sleets has implemented several new digital strategies, including a news alerts approach that has proved successful with audience engagement, as well as a tool for better newsroom collaboration across all platforms.

“We are committed to telling the stories that matter to Long Island and its diverse communities,” Sleets said. “I’m ready to bring my dedication and expertise to this new role to continue working with our talented crew on impactful and unique storytelling through proven and innovative channels for continued audience growth across all platforms.”

Before coming to Newsday, Sleets was one of two news directors at the Chicago Tribune, where she worked for 16 years. At the Tribune, Sleets oversaw coverage of topics including arts and entertainment, the environment, business news and education.

Sleets earned a master’s degree in teaching from National Louis University in Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

She recently served as a Pulitzer Prize juror on the Local Reporting jury.

Sleets grew up in New Jersey, the daughter of immigrants from Belize. Her husband, Gentry, is an engineer and former journalist. They are the parents of four adult children.

Hudson, 62, has served as editor and chief content officer since January 2023, when he took over from Deborah Henley, who retired.

“It has been an honor to work with such an outstanding, dedicated and hardworking group of journalists,” Hudson said. Going forward, “Newsday will be in great hands with Rochell and this incredible team.”

Hudson was part of Newsday’s award-winning coverage in 2023 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings, as well as the series titled “Feeling the Squeeze: Long Island’s Cost of Living Crisis.”

Hudson came to Newsday in 2018 as an assistant managing editor in charge of topics including health, transportation, education and environment. In that role, he oversaw Newsday's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. He was promoted to managing editor in 2021. He was the first Black editor to lead Newsday.

He lives in Farmingdale with his wife, Miriam, a former first-grade teacher.

Krenek praised Hudson’s leadership.

“Don has led Newsday in award-winning coverage over these past years. His passion for the news and his push for deep and lively reporting and writing have taken Newsday to new levels of excellence,” she said.