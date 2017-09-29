Sandy-damaged homeowners can get answers in Long Beach

Homeowners recovering from superstorm Sandy can learn about flood insurance, home repair and other topics at the Long Beach Library on Monday.

A presentation will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a two-hour question and answer session. The library is located at 111 West Park Ave.

The event is offered by the city of Long Beach, the Long Beach Community Organizations Active in Disasters and Nassau County legislators Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), Denise Ford (R-Long Beach), James Kennedy (R-Massapequa), Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) and Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore). Solicitations are prohibited.

For questions about accessibility or to request accommodations, contact Michael Raab, Nassau County storm recovery liaison, at mraab@nassaucountyny.gov or 516-572-1395.