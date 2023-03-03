George Santos gets no invite but multiple mentions at LIA event

Rep. George Santos wasn’t invited to join Long Island’s three other congressmen to discuss policy issues before business executives in Bethpage on Friday, but he kept coming up in the conversation.

Matt Cohen, CEO of the Long Island Association and event moderator, made his first question about Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), asking the three Republicans if the region will be shortchanged because Santos is facing multiple investigations and sits on no committees in the House.

Reps. Andrew Garbarino, Anthony D’Esposito and Nick LaLota each vowed to address the needs of Santos’ constituents as well as those of their own.

D’Esposito, of Island Park, then took the first of multiple shots at Santos, who has admitted lying about his education and employment history and whose campaign finances are the subject of probes, including one announced Thursday by the House Ethics Committee.

“George Santos needs to go,” D’Esposito said to moderate applause from the audience of 350 people. “He should not be serving as a member of Congress.”

D’Esposito said he and LaLota, of Amityville, have submitted a bill that would prohibit a member of Congress who has been convicted of a financial crime from making money “from book deals, from TV movies, from ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ whatever it is.”

D’Esposito said: “The three of us are going to represent Long Island as a whole.”

Later in the 45-minute discussion, D’Esposito returned to Santos in responding to a question about aid for small businesses.

D’Esposito said the first-term House members from New York State work well together.

“The freshmen of New York, minus one. So, the freshmen-ish,” he called the group, referring to Santos having referred to himself as “Jew-ish.”

Garbarino, of Bayport, a House Ethics Committee member, didn't mention Santos.

In response, Santos told Newsday in a statement: "It is unfortunate that fellow LI members of the New York delegation aim to exclude rather than find a way to work in a cordial and collaborative manner. As a legislative body, some of our top priorities should be tackling high inflation as well as reducing high levels of crime that are specifically plaguing Long Islanders."

Asked why Santos wasn’t invited to the event, Cohen told Newsday: “Today’s event included a substantive conversation about federal issues impacting Long Island, ranging from small business support to SALT and the debt ceiling, with three members of our congressional delegation. We wanted to focus on these topics without distraction.”