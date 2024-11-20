The Harborside retirement community faces Dec. 9 deadline to negotiate a sale or face possible liquidation

The Harborside retirement community in Port Washington has until Dec. 9 to present a proposed sale to a federal bankruptcy judge or face the possibility of being liquidated, a judge ordered on Wednesday. Judge Alan S. Trust says he wants to know the identity of the would-be buyer for the bankrupt facility, the terms of the sale, how creditors will be paid and the impact on the 181 residents, whose average age is 90. Trust also scheduled a hearing for Dec. 11 on a motion by the Office of the United States Trustee to dismiss the Chapter 11 case, which would end nearly two years of effort to reorganize The Harborside. If the motion is approved, the facility’s assets would likely be sold off under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code. Stan Yang, an attorney for the U.S. Trustee, said it’s concerned about the fees for lawyers and consultants using up The Harborside’s remaining cash, which could mean that creditors are not being paid what they are owed. Wednesday’s hearing in federal court in Central Islip produced few answers to the many questions of residents and their families. Those questions include the identity of the two bidders that The Harborside is negotiating with, when the potential sale would close and would it be approved by state Department of Health and Department of Financial Services. Ronnie Killcommons, who has lived at The Harborside for 14 years, attended the 30-minute hearing with some of her family members. "This is my home, and I love living at the Amsterdam," Killcommons said in an interview, referring to the facility’s former name, the Amsterdam at Harborside. "The friendships, the community — I don’t want to lose this." Killcommons told Newsday that she sold her Garden City home to pay the facility’s entrance fee with the understanding that upon her death the remaining funds would go to her heirs. That may not happen because of the bankruptcy filing, which is the third in 10 years. "We should be allowed to live where we put our heart and soul," said Killcommons, 86. In the hearing, Rachel Nanes, an attorney for The Harborside, said it’s having "productive discussions" with two bidders. A meeting, Nanes said, will be held on Thursday between The Harborside, bondholders, unsecured creditors and the sponsoring Amsterdam Continuing Care Health System in Manhattan to attempt to reach an agreement on a sale. "We are trying to gain a consensus around one or more of the [buyout] proposals," she said, adding that The Harborside hopes to present a final sale agreement to the judge by late December or early January. The Harborside is trying to negotiate a second sale after the first one — valued at $144 million — collapsed last month in a regulatory dispute between the health department and the winner of last year’s court-approved auction, Life Care Services Communities LLC in Iowa. Separately, residents and their families recently hired attorney Elizabeth Aboulafia to represent them in court.

