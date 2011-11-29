Shoppers seen 'in better spirits'

Americans are beginning to feel more confident about the U.S. economy just as the all-important Christmas shopping season begins. But their optimism may be short-lived.

Consumer confidence surged in November to its highest level since July, a sign that Americans may be more willing to spend, The Conference Board reported Tuesday.

"Consumers appear to be entering the holiday season in better spirits," Lynn Franco, director of The Conference Board Consumer Research Center, said in a statement.

But confidence is still painfully below what is typically seen during a healthy economy. And Americans could start to feel more skittish if the debt crisis in Europe deepens and stokes fears of another recession in the United States.

"I think this will be a good holiday shopping season," said Mark Vitner, senior U.S. economist at Wells Fargo. "But the question is: What will happen after that?"

The Conference Board, a private research firm, said its Consumer Confidence Index climbed 15 points in November to 56. That is the highest since the 59.2 reading over the summer but still well below the level of 90 that indicates an economy on solid footing. Americans expecting more jobs in the months ahead rose to 12.9 percent from 10.8 percent-- AP