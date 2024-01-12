Green Acres Mall revamp to include adding ShopRite, demolishing former Sears

A major revamp of Green Acres Mall would bring a ShopRite supermarket, outside dining, a modified streetscape with outdoor entrances for new tenants and other changes to the Valley Stream property.

With up to 400,000 square feet of redevelopment, the project also would include demolishing the former Sears and Sears Auto stores and converting the former Kohl’s for the new 80,000-square-foot ShopRite, according to The Macerich Co., the Santa Monica, California-based real estate investment trust that owns the mall.

“At Macerich, we know the key to long-term success for our top properties — including our high-visibility, 100-acre Green Acres campus — is to add exciting new uses along with great design elements that encourage more people to spend more time with us. That is precisely what we are doing at Green Acres,” Cory Scott, Macerich’s executive vice president of asset management, said in a statement Thursday.

The project requires building approvals from the town of Hempstead.

The plan includes the addition of a new entrance for the mall’s northeast wing and a “streetscape with outward-facing tenants, plus outdoor dining, new outdoor green spaces and aesthetically pleasing common area spaces,” Macerich said in the statement.

The ShopRite would be operated by Glass Gardens Inc., a family-owned business that operates 11 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York.

“We ... look forward to providing a full-service supermarket experience to the greater Valley Stream community,” Terry Glass, co-CEO and co-president of Glass Gardens, said in the Macerich statement.

Located on Sunrise Highway, Green Acres Mall was originally built in 1956 and bought by Macerich in 2013.

Macerich in 2016 added an adjacent shopping center, Green Acres Commons, whose tenants include BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Ulta, 24 Hour Fitness, Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods and Aldi.

The mall and shopping center total 2.06 million square feet.

As department stores nationwide increasingly have struggled, the mall has lost several anchors over the past several years, including Sears and Sears Auto in 2021, JCPenney and off-price store Century 21 in 2020, and Kohl’s in 2019.

Some replacement tenants have filled large vacancies, such as discounter Shoppers World opening a 73,000-square-foot, two-level location in Century 21’s former space in 2021. Irish “value retailer” Primark opened a two-level, 35,100-square-foot store in a portion of the former JCPenney space last June.

Macy’s is also an anchor in the mall.

The changes planned for Green Acres are similar to Macerich’s leasing approach to its Kings Plaza property in Brooklyn, where a Target, Primark, Zara and Burlington have opened in a former Sears spot since 2018, the company said.

“We understand the retail landscape and our shoppers in the Metro New York City area — and we know that our opportunities to elevate Green Acres Mall are sizable. This is particularly true given there are no major retail areas within a four-mile radius of the property, which encompasses upscale suburbs, densely populated parts of New York City and an ideal location on Sunrise Highway where more than 60,000 cars drive by daily,” Eric Bunyan, Macerich senior vice president, said in a statement.

Macerich said Green Acres is its second most-visited center, accounting for more than $1 billion in annual sales.

