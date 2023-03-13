Hochul says she acted on Signature Bank after it bled deposits

This story was reported by John Asbury , Robert Brodsky and James T. Madore . It was written by Brodsky.

The takeover Sunday of Signature Bank of New York, with offices across Long Island, by state and federal regulators was "not a bailout" and was a necessary step to protect deposit holders and to project calm in the banking sector, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

The Manhattan-based lender, which had assets of $110.36 billion and deposits of $88.59 billion as of Dec. 31, saw a rapid increase Friday of withdrawals of deposits following Friday’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank in California, state officials said during a morning news conference in Manhattan.

Projecting calm

On Sunday, the state Department of Financial Services took temporary possession of Signature before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which insures bank accounts up to $250,000, was appointed receiver of the bank. The management of Signature was immediately terminated and a new board will be appointed by the FDIC, Hochul said.

"Our view was to make sure that the entire banking community here in New York was stable, that we can project calm," Hochul said. "That this is a time when we could manage a certain narrow situation and to make sure that did not get any worse."

Hochul Monday said that Signature Bank branches are open and that assets and deposits are protected. Seven branches of the New York City-based bank are on Long Island. Some worried customers who showed up at local branches in the morning said they were reassured; others moved to get their funds out.

And while Hochul said the state's action's were "unusual," she insisted the move was "not a bailout of government taxpayer dollars. This is simply using fees that are assessed on all banks by the FDIC in such a time they would need them so that money is there. It's not from the taxpayers. But also now there's new leadership. So this is not continuing the existing leadership that led the bank into the situation."

U.S. regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after it experienced a traditional bank run, where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature now rank as the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, respectively, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

Earlier Monday, President Joe Biden told Americans that the nation's financial systems are sound and that deposits will "be there when you need them."

Biden said "no losses" would be borne by taxpayers, while he promised to hold those responsible for the crisis responsible and pressed for better oversight and regulation of the banking industry.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe," Biden said from the White House.

Signature has offices throughout the metropolitan area, including in Garden City, Great Neck, Hauppauge, Jericho, Melville, Rockville Centre and Woodmere, according to its website. A state-chartered lender that is traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Signature also has offices in California, Nevada and North Carolina. Signature focuses on lending to small businesses and commercial real estate companies.

'Shocked and disappointed'

A trickle of customers arrived at the bank's Rockville Centre branch on Monday morning. They were ushered inside and reassured their money and accounts were safe.

“They said it’s all backed up by government,” said Steve Smith, 63, of Rockville Centre. “As long as the government steps in and backs it up we’re all good. I’m not concerned.”

Other customers said they were surprised and withdrew funds, describing a very quiet bank office. A building manager where the bank operates said he wasn’t concerned.

Yas Lowe, of Baldwin, said she came to check on her business accounts for a small recycling company. She said she keeps her personal accounts separate and may move some of her business accounts away from Signature.

“I had a concern when I heard about Silicon Valley Bank and this morning I heard about this bank,” she said. “They said it’s ‘business as usual’ and I don’t trust that. I just wanted to make sure we could access our funds to operate as a small business.”

Tony Cancellieri, 74, of Rockville Centre, who has used the bank to run an autism charity for about seven years, said he will continue banking with Signature after speaking with bankers.

“I was shocked and disappointed,” he said. “They’re a terrific bank and I wanted to reassure myself. The staff was wonderful and reassuring and I hope they get through this as quickly as possible. I’m grateful to the state and federal government for securing our money.”

In Woodmere, five customers waited in the lobby Monday morning to see a Signature representative while discussing the impact of the bank's failure.

Bettina Kramer, president of the advertising agency Creative Effects Inc. in Cedarhurst, said she was "sad" about Signature's failure because she likes her longtime bank representative. But she nonetheless took out the bulk of her money.

"I cannot close the account because it's tied to other things" with her business," Kramer said.

Adrienne A. Harris, the state’s financial services superintendent, said Monday that her office was carefully monitoring Signature and a number of other regional banks on Friday to ensure there was not a run on deposits.

"There was a little bit of panic from depositors who weren't sure that their uninsured deposits were going to be safe," Harris said. "And so we were watching the entire system — regulators around the country, the federal regulators. A number of banks were under everyone's watchful eye. So … because of the amount of outflows we saw on Friday, we knew we were going to have to take action over the weekend so that they can open on Monday."