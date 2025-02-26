Business

Slack platform down as users report service outage

A Slack sign is shown outside of the company's office...

A Slack sign is shown outside of the company's office in San Francisco, Monday, March 13, 2023. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Workplace communications platform Slack experienced an outage Wednesday morning as thousands of users reported they were unable to use the service.

The tech company, based in San Francisco, said it was investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack. On an update on the company's website, Slack said it had “determined a variety of API endpoints, sending (and) receiving messages, and some threads loading" were impacted.

A spokesperson for Slack said updates on restoring services will be posted to status.slack.com.

At the peak of the outage, more than 3,000 users reported they couldn't access the platform, according to the website DownDetector. Some services appeared to be coming back online by mid-morning Wednesday, including group and direct messaging as well as emoticon reactions.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LIers line up for Wegmans ... Fitness Fix: Rock climbing ... New helmets for high school All-Stars ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LIers line up for Wegmans ... Fitness Fix: Rock climbing ... New helmets for high school All-Stars ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME