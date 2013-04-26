SMARTTraining, LLC Proudly Announces the Newest SMARTTrainer, Cecilia Rudzitis

SMARTTraining, LLC, a leading provider of professional development in the area of math education, has added Cecilia Rudzitis to its team.

SMARTTraining, LLC, proudly announces that Cecilia Rudzitis has joined the SMARTT team. Cecilia has been teaching Singapore Math since 1999, and has taught all levels of the program from kindergarten through 12th grade. "Her experience as a classroom teacher, tutor, and pull-out instructor for gifted and remediation, as well as being a faculty coach, make her an incredibly valuable asset to the SMARTT team in New York," says Tricia Salerno, Managing partner of SMARTTraining. Cecilia has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Barnard/Columbia university and spent many years working in finance on Wall Street before finding her passion in teaching.

As U.S. Math and Common Core Math Standards move toward real world application, Cecilia's Wall Street background puts her in a unique position to prepare teachers and students for the 21st century. "Real world" can sometimes be "virtual world," as Cecilia has taught 8th grade lessons on parabolas using the Angry Birds application. "Applying math to students' everyday experiences creates greater engagement and leads to deeper understanding of math concepts," says Cecilia.

Patty Messer, Director of Curriculum for Odyssey Schools, reports that after Cecilia worked with students and staff during a spring break math camp, the students participating were better prepared for State assessments. "Cecilia has a unique way of zeroing in on the needs of students and assisting staff in meeting those needs," says Ms. Messer.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cecilia lives in New York City with her four children. SMARTTraining will have Cecilia primarily working with schools in the New York Metropolitan area in their transition to the rigorous standards imposed by the Common Core. She will also be presenting workshops and webinars in the areas of Singapore Math and Common Core Math .

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/4/prweb10669655.htm