Northwell names Irene Macyk to head South Shore University Hospital

When Irene Macyk takes over as executive director of South Shore University Hospital in January, she will be stepping into some very familiar territory.

Macyk and her brothers were born at the Bay Shore facility when it was known as South Side Hospital. It’s also the place where she volunteered as a teen.

“I was a candy striper back in high school here,“ said Macyk, who grew up in Islip. “All three of my kids were born here. This has been my place my entire life. To be able to come and execute my leadership in the place that I know so well and love is unbelievably amazing.”

Macyk, whose appointment was announced Tuesday, started out as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse before focusing on nursing education and professional development. She has been chief nursing officer and associate executive director at North Shore University Hospital since 2020. Prior to that, she held the same post at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

Her other leadership roles at Northwell Health include senior administrative director of patient care services at North Shore and director of nursing education and quality improvement at Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Macyk holds a PhD in nursing from Adelphi University.

As chief executive officer at South Shore, she will oversee a staff of 3,131 working with Northwell's chief medical officer and the hospital's medical director on physician staffing.

She credited current executive director Donna Moravick with transforming South Shore from “a community hospital to a tertiary world class organization.”

“My job is to keep that going forward,” said Macyk. “You no longer have to go 30, 40, 50 miles to get the best class and the most comprehensive care. Specialties will be in your own backyard…advanced cardiac neurosurgery, advanced orthopedic, women and childrens — just to name a few that you can get here today.”

“My strategic priority is to continue that growth, yet remember the importance of serving the community and the priorities that this community has,” she said.

South Shore is one of 21 hospitals operated by Northwell, New York State’s largest health care provider and largest private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and 85,000 employees.