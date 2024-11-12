Spectrum Designs lands deal with T.J. Maxx to sell custom T-shirts through holidays

Spectrum Designs, a Port Washington-based nonprofit and apparel maker, has landed a deal with T.J. Maxx to sell a limited selection of T-shirts in the retailer’s Northeast stores.

Spectrum, which manufacturers custom-printed clothing and apparel as part of a mission to employ Long Islanders with autism, is selling a run of six T-shirt designs at around 500 T.J. Maxx stores, including locations on the Island.

“We didn’t anticipate the mission spreading like it has,” said Tom Howe, chief operating officer for Spectrum Designs. “It’s still dizzying.”

The retail deal came about over the last year through a business relationship Spectrum built with Bioworld, a global brand merchandising company with a track record in apparel and accessories. The company, which facilitated the deal with T.J. Maxx, has collaborated with brands including Disney, Warner Bros. and Sanrio, Spectrum said.

Before the deal with T.J. Maxx, which runs from September through the holiday season, Spectrum proved itself with Bioworld with a successful run of shirts featuring characters from the animated show "South Park" for Spencer Gifts and Hot Topic stores, Howe said.

“Bioworld was really impressed we could deliver on time, be price competitive and fulfill all of their packaging needs,” Howe said.

From there, Bioworld worked with the nonprofit on a run of 10,000 shirts to be sold at T.J. Maxx.

A Spectrum Designs shirt which will be sold at retailer T.J. Maxx. Credit: Spectrum Designs

Spectrum’s in-house designers worked alongside those at Bioworld to create visuals for the shirts that would appeal to the retailer’s consumers while highlighting the work the nonprofit does, Howe said.

The shirt designs vary in their imagery, but all include references to the nonprofit or its signature “swoosh” logo, Howe said.

“We are proud to be a part of the global community working to increase positive change throughout the marketplace,” Jason Mayes, senior director of marketing and intellectual property at Bioworld, said in a statement. "This collaboration is a testament to the power of inclusion and creativity, and we are excited to see these designs reach a wider audience.”

The T.J. Maxx deal comes on the heels of marketing milestones for Spectrum, Howe said.

A social media post by the nonprofit in August highlighting its staff and the importance of hiring people with autism recorded more than 23 million views, an outpouring of orders, and the attention of celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Meghan Trainor, SZA and Ty Pennington.

Earlier this year, Spectrum unveiled an advertising and TV campaign that promoted the nonprofit’s offerings and mission of employing autistic adults.

Both of those marketing efforts were led in-house by Kelli Fisher, a longtime employee with autism herself.

Spectrum expects to see $6.5 million in sales this year, more than the initial $6.2 million it projected for 2024, and well above the nonprofit’s record high of $5.5 million in 2023, Howe said.