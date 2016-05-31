Sports Authority picks LI firm to sell all store leases

Sports Authority has authorized Melville-based A&G Realty Partners to sell its remaining store leases nationwide, including locations on Long Island, as part of the chain’s bankruptcy plan.

A&G, a commercial real estate consulting firm, is accepting bids on 320 remaining leases, for stores ranging from 10,000 to 80,000 square feet. In March, A&G was retained to sell an initial batch of 87 store leases.

The new leases for sale include Long Island stores at 5151 Sunrise Hwy. in Bohemia, 3505 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown, 5234 Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa and 1230 Old Country Rd. in Westbury.

Sports Authority has four other stores on Long Island, which will also be closed as part of the bankruptcy. They are the Westbury Outlet S.A. Elite store at 950 Old Country Rd. in Garden City, and stores at 1160 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead, 2110 Nesconset Hwy. in Stony Brook and 124 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Commack.

A&G will accept bids through June 23. The bankruptcy auction is scheduled for June 29 in Wilmington, Delaware. Store closing sales are expected to carry on through August, A&G said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“By taking assignment of leases, retailers have the opportunity to enter new markets and gain access to . . . [areas] they may have previously been unable to penetrate,” A&G co-president Emilio Amendola said in a statement. A&G helped the bankrupt Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. market Pathmark and Waldbaum’s store leases.

Englewood, Colorado-based Sports Authority filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March. At the time of the filing, Sports Authority had about 14,500 employees.