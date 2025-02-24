Sprouts Farmers Market plans Long Island, NYS debut this fall

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to make its debut on Long Island — and in New York State. The fresh, natural and organic foods grocer, which is popular on the West Coast, has signed a lease to open a store in part of the former L.A. Fitness space in Centereach, said Marc Kemp, a principal at Basser-Kaufman, the Woodmere-based real estate firm that manages leasing for the property. The store is expected to open in the fall, he said. Sprouts will occupy about 24,000 square feet of the approximately 43,000-square-foot space at 1934 Middle Country Rd. that L.A. Fitness vacated at the end of last year, Kemp said. Basser-Kaufman renovated a former Waldbaum’s supermarket space for a Sprouts that opened in Aberdeen, New Jersey, in June, he said. “They’ve been received very well. And we think we’ll find somebody to go next to them” in Centereach, he said. Sprouts could not be immediately reached for comment, so it’s unclear if it plans to make its New York debut in any other location before the Centereach store opens. Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts is a fast-growing specialty retailer that opened 33 stores last year, bringing its total to more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The chain plans to open at least 35 stores this year, according to its 2024 earnings report, released Thursday. Sprouts’ target customer is a higher-income consumer who cares about health and wellness and high-quality, lifestyle-friendly products, according to investor information on the company’s website. The average Sprouts shopper is 46 years old and has an average annual household income of $121,000. Sprouts’ net sales in 2024 totaled $7.7 billion, a 13% increase from 2023. Sales at stores open at least a year grew 7.6% in 2024. “2024 was a remarkable year for our company. Our teams across the business delivered on our strategy and set us up for even greater success in the future," Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts, said in the earnings report last week.

