Wegmans' first Long Island supermarket set for February opening

High-end grocer Wegmans’ much-anticipated first Long Island supermarket is on track to open in February, the retailer said.

The Lake Grove store will be Wegmans' 112th supermarket, said the grocer, which is conducting media tours of the store Thursday.

“The new store will feature all the traditional departments Wegmans customers have come to know and love," including restaurant foods (sushi, pizza, chef-made salads, and sandwiches), a produce department with a variety of fruits and vegetables, and seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese options, the Rochester-based grocer said in a statement.

Wegmans will occupy a 101,000-square-foot store at 3270 Middle Country Rd. in a shopping center called DSW Plaza at Lake Grove.

In October 2023, Wegmans Food Markets Inc. bought 8½ acres of the shopping center from Prestige Properties and Development, Newsday previously reported.

Wegmans paid $15.3 million for its shopping center property, according to the Suffolk County clerk’s office.

Manhattan-based Prestige owns and operates the remaining approximately 20 acres of the shopping center.

The Wegmans store was built on the site of former Babies R Us/Toys R Us and Ashley Furniture stores, which were demolished.

The supermarket will employ 500 people, most of whom will be hired locally, the grocer said.

Founded in 1916, Wegmans has a cult-like following.

Wegmans is a private, family-owned company that operates 111 stores in Washington, D.C., and eight states, including New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The regional supermarket chain opens two to three new stores annually, with a focus on filling gaps in its existing markets, including more-urban areas, Wegmans spokeswoman Mandee Puleo said.

The chain takes the size of potential sites into consideration, since its traditional suburban supermarkets are large stores ranging from 80,000 to 120,000 square feet, which necessitates having 15 to 20 acres of land, she said.

In the last five years, Wegmans has opened 13 stores, some of which were in new markets for the retailer, Puleo said.

Wegmans entered New York City with a Brooklyn store in 2019, and later opened two other metro area stores — in Harrison, Westchester County, in 2020, and Lower Manhattan’s Astor Place in October 2023.

The grocer opened its first Washington, D.C., and Delaware stores in 2022.

Wegmans stores will open in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Rockville, Maryland, in 2025 and in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2026.

