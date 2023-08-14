St. Catherine of Siena Hospital nurses authorize strike

Nurses at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown voted to authorize a strike in the latest escalation of the union’s contract dispute with the hospital, the New York State Nurses Association announced Monday morning.

The union said 98% of members who voted last supported a strike. The nurses still must provide 10 days’ notice to the hospital before initiating a work stoppage, and the union’s announcement indicated it had yet to do so as of early Monday.

Nurses at the 296-bed hospital are seeking higher pay that would put them in line with their peers at other Long Island hospitals and increased staffing. The strike vote took place between Wednesday and Sunday.

“It’s simple — we are fighting for safe staffing for our patients and the wages we deserve and need to recruit and retain nurses,” Tammy Miller, a registered nurse and NYSNA union president at the hospital, said in a statement. “Striking is a last resort and not a decision we take lightly, but we’ve made our concerns clear to management and now it’s time for them to deliver.”

The nurses’ contract with the hospital, which is part of the Catholic Health system, expired July 31.

In June, NYSNA members at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, another Catholic Health facility, approved a new contract that brings the average raise over the next three years to 20.5%. Nurses at the system’s St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage also agreed to a new contract earlier this year.