State grants to LI agencies will help minority and women entrepreneurs

Two local groups will share $120,000 in state grants to help small businesses and minority or female entrepreneurs to secure financing.

La Fuerza Unida Community Development Corp. plans to use $70,000 in grant funds for technical assistance programs designed to help minority- and women-owned businesses that are competing for government contracts, and for small companies that are trying to win bank loans.

Officials at the East Norwich-based organization said it would offer training in QuickBooks accounting software and computer literacy.

The group also will establish a sewing cooperative where participants can learn how to sew and then use that skill in business.

La Fuerza has operated a revolving loan fund for qualified companies since 2003.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Long Island Small Business Assistance Corp. will use its $50,000 grant for workshops and one-on-one counseling for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Westbury-based corporation also offers qualified companies micro loans of up to $25,000.

Empire State Development, the state's primary business-aid agency, awarded the grants last week.

Since 1998, the agency has given more than $480,000 each to La Fuerza and Long Island Small Business Assistance.

Long Island Small Business Assistance is part of the Long Island Development Corp., also based in Westbury.