State OKs aid for Woodbury-based employer

A state board Thursday approved up to $1.2 million in grants and tax credits for a Woodbury-based maker of electronic systems used in public buses in Nassau County and elsewhere.

The money, from Empire State Development Corp., will reimburse Clever Devices Inc. for some expenses associated with its recent move from Plainview and the hiring of more workers.

The $5.8-million project involved Clever Devices relocating its local office to 300 Crossways Park Dr. and renovating 45,000 square feet of space.

The facility serves as one of two headquarters; the other is in Ontario, Canada.

Clever Devices now employs 181 people, up 56 from last year. The company has exceeded its job commitment to the state, according to Barry Greenspan, deputy director of the development corporation's Long Island office. Wages, on average, are $100,000 per year.

The 25-year-old business "had outgrown its leased facility in Plainview and was considering moving their Long Island operation to Richmond, Va., where they have another facility," Greenspan told the corporation's board of directors. "We were able to retain the company."

Clever Devices serves many bus systems across the country including the Nassau Inter County Express, New York City Bus and New Jersey Transit. The company's software is behind the automated announcements calling out the next stop to passengers, schedule information on smartphones, and electronic systems that diagnose mechanical problems.