Steely Dan Tickets for 18 Shows Go on Sale April 26 and 27; See Steely Dan Tour Dates at Ticket Liquidator.

Steely Dan tickets for 18 shows on the Mood Swings: 8 Miles to Pancake Day tour go on sale Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27. Fans can search for Steely Dan tour dates on TicketLiquidator.com.

Steely Dan tickets for 18 shows on the Mood Swings: 8 Miles to Pancake Day tour go on sale Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27. Steely Dan tour dates kick off July 19 in Atlantic City, NJ at the Ovation Hall – Revel Casino and end on Sept 28 in Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Founding members Donald Fagen and Walter Becker will be accompanied at over four dozen Steely Dan concerts by eight supporting musicians and three backing vocalists as they perform material from a back catalog that spans four decades. Steely Dan released seven platinum albums between 1972 and 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Fans can search for Steely Dan tour dates on TicketLiquidator.com.

All trademarks remain property of their respective owners. TicketLiquidator.com does not claim any right or ownership to any of the names contained in this release. These names are strictly used for descriptive purposes and do not imply an endorsement or partnership.

###

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ticket Liquidator is an online marketplace for tickets to live entertainment events. Since 2003, Ticket Liquidator has provided a selection of event seating inventory which now exceeds $1 Billion. With 7-day Customer Service, PCI and SSL security certifications and a Worry-Free 125% Guarantee and Safety Net Program, Ticket Liquidator ensures that all purchases are made with confidence. Ticket Liquidator is in no way associated with any of the artists or venues listed.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/4/prweb10669590.htm