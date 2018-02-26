Stocks power higher again as Treasury yields ease

Stocks jumped on Monday, with gains again accelerating in the last hour of trading, as markets around the world continue to claw back from a sharp tumble earlier this month.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 powered to a third straight gain, and the index has erased about two-thirds of its 10 percent loss since setting a record a month ago.

Analysts said the key reason for Monday’s gain was a drop in Treasury yields, which have been at the center of worries for stock investors in recent weeks, but some were still surprised by how much the stock market climbed.

The S&P 500 gained 32.30 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,779.60, with telecoms and technology stocks leading the way. For the second straight trading day, the market turned higher as the day wore on. That’s an encouraging sign to investors who see the last hour of trading as being dominated by the “smart money.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 399.28, or 1.6 percent, to 25,709.27, and the Nasdaq composite gained 84.07, or 1.1 percent, to 7,421.46. All three indexes are back within 3.4 percent of their record highs.

“I think you can very confidently say the worst is over for now,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “The concern I have is that it’s recovering too quickly. Today’s rally has been very surprising.”