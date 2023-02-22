Suffolk County deadline approaches for enhanced STAR exemption

Suffolk County seniors have until March 1 to apply for the enhanced STAR property tax exemption, which provides greater relief to older people who meet certain income requirements.

To qualify, homeowners must already receive the basic STAR exemption and have earned household income of $93,200 or less during 2021, according to the state Department of Taxation and Finance. The homeowner must also turn 65 or older this year, or for married couples, one spouse must meet the age requirement.

The state’s STAR, or School Tax Relief program, sends money to eligible homeowners in one of two ways — a credit given out through a check in the mail or an exemption, which reduces a homeowner’s school tax bill.

Households earning $500,000 or less can qualify for the basic STAR credit, while households earning $250,000 or less qualify for the basic exemption. New York State stopped issuing exemptions in 2015, so only homeowners who have been receiving it for the same property during that time still qualify for the state exemption. New homeowners get the STAR credit. The basic credit or exemption is available regardless of age.

New York State automatically upgrades residents receiving the basic STAR credit to the enhanced credit for seniors if they qualify, but upgrading the exemption requires an application.

The enhancement allows homeowners getting the basic exemption to save more on school taxes based on their age and income. For example, the enhanced STAR exemption last year would have saved a homeowner in the Town of Babylon living in the Amityville school district $2,231; the basic STAR exemption was $945.

The deadline has already passed for residents in Nassau County, where residents must file by Jan. 2. Glen Cove is an exception, and seniors there have until May 1 to apply.

New York State said 568,000 seniors received the enhanced exemption last year, resulting in nearly $800 million in savings. That amounts to roughly $1,400 per household statewide.

“It is important for seniors who become eligible to apply by the deadline to receive additional savings,” Amanda Hiller, acting commissioner of the state tax department, said in a statement.