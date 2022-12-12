Summit Health opens 18th Long Island practice

Summit Health is continuing its Long Island expansion with a new multispecialty practice in Rockville Centre.

The office at 310 Merrick Rd. provides primary care as well as allergy/immunology, cardiology, dermatology, internal medicine, orthopedics and sports medicine. It includes 15 exam rooms in a 7,428-square-foot location.

The providers at the office include internists Dr. Eno Akpowowo and Dr. Christopher Venutolo; allergy and immunology practitioner Dr. Annette Fiorillo and physician assistant Anna Verde; cardiologist Dr. Benjamin Chadi; dermatologist Dr. Daniel Buchen; and orthopedics and sports medicine practitioners Dr. Scott Buzin, Dr. Munif Hussain and Dr. Scott Weiner.

This year, Summit Health has acquired eight health care practices on Long Island: Long Island Allergies, Medical Associates, Central Nassau Pediatrics, Suffolk Orthopaedic Associates, P.C. and North Shore Cardiac Imaging Family Medical Health, as well as family practitioner Dr. Adrian Lombardi, cardiologist Dr. Salvatore Trazzera, and neurologist Dr. Ellen Braunstein.

Summit Health was formed by the 2019 merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group. On Long Island, there are 18 Summit Health primary and specialty care locations and 36 CityMD urgent care clinics. In total, Summit Health and CityMD have about 2,800 providers in more than 370 locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

Last month, Walgreens-backed primary care provider VillageMD announced plans to buy Summit Health for $8.9 billion. The acquisition, which also includes financing by Cigna's Evernorth health care unit, is expected to close next year.