Suozzi takes part-time job at consulting, lobbying firm Actum

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi has taken a part-time job at Actum LLC, a lobbying, consulting and public relations firm with offices in the United States and United Kingdom, it was announced on Tuesday.

Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) will help the firm to expand and advise clients. His return to the private sector comes after he didn't seek a fourth term in Congress last year and instead ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Suozzi, 60, has degrees in accounting and law. Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, he spent eight years as Nassau County executive and seven years as Glen Cove mayor.

“I’m on the strategic advisory side” of Actum, Suozzi told Newsday. “I’m to give advice to the firm and they could bring me in to give advice to different clients.”

He added, “I’m not going to do any lobbying or anything like that.”

Former House members are prohibited from lobbying current members of Congress for one year, according to the House Committee on Ethics.

Actum, founded in 2021, has a number of prominent political and business leaders on its payroll, including Barbara Boxer, former U.S. senator from California; Ruben Diaz Jr., former state Assemblyman and Bronx borough president; Mick Mulvaney, former chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump, and two members of Britain’s House of Lords.

“They are very credible with a lot of boldfaced names that I know,” Suozzi said on Tuesday, adding that Kim Devlin, who has worked with him for more than 20 years, is an Actum employee. The firm, in its recruitment of Suozzi, was “just very, very persistent,” he said.

Actum managing partner Fabian Nunez called Suozzi “a pragmatic problem-solver” who will help the firm to expand. Nunez is a former speaker of the California State Assembly.

Managing partner Kirill Goncharenko added that Suozzi “will be a dynamic addition to our team, adding value to our growth as a company and to the needs of our clients.” Goncharenko started the Mercury Public Affairs firm.

In Democratic circles, Suozzi is frequently mentioned as a potential candidate in a special election for his old House seat should the current occupant, George Santos, be removed or resign. Santos is the subject of multiple investigations stemming from his repeated lies about his education and jobs and for irregularities in his campaign finances.