Super commutes on the rise since COVID start, study shows

The road to the office is getting longer. “Super commutes” — defined as commutes of more than 75 miles — are up since right before the COVID pandemic started, according to a Stanford University study.

In New York, the metropolitan area including Long Island that includes Long Island currently has 3.6% of employees making a super commute, up 89% from 2020. Nationally, 2.9% of employees super commute, up 32%. The typical super commute takes nearly 2 ½ hours each way, with most workers starting their journey between 5 and 6 a.m.

Researchers attributed the rise to hybrid work policies. Because hybrid employees have to be in the office only a few days a week, they are choosing to live farther away knowing they don’t have to do the grueling super commute every day.

Apple to unveil iPhone 16

Waiting for the next iPhone? You won’t have to sit tight for long. Apple has scheduled an event for Sept. 9 where it will unveil the iPhone 16. The new flagship phone, which will come in four sizes, is expected to have pumped-up artificial intelligence features including a smarter Siri. Also expected: a new Apple Watch and a first look at iOS 18, Apple’s updated mobile operating system.

Along for the ride

Peloton users can now use Amazon's Kindle app on the video screens of several of its exercise bikes and treadmills. Credit: Amazon

Peloton users can exercise their mind and body at the same time. The fitness products maker has teamed with Amazon to include the Kindle app on the video screens of several of its exercise bikes and treadmills. Users can access their eBooks on a full screen that Amazon says is “optimized for exercising” and easily turn the page with a simple tap.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pfizer opens direct-to-consumer website

Pfizer has launched a website where users can schedule vaccine appointments or meet virtually with doctors who can prescribe its medicines for COVID, migraine and other conditions. PfizerForAll allows Pfizer to offer its products to customers where they so often are — online, googling their various health anxieties. Rival Eli Lilly recently launched a similar online portal to sell its popular obesity and diabetes treatments. — BLOOMBERG NEWS