Business

Target reports a slump in third-quarter profit and sets soft outlook for holiday period

A sign on a Target store in Harmarville, Pa., is...

A sign on a Target store in Harmarville, Pa., is shown on Sept. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Target etched out a slim sales increase in the third quarter but profits slumped as inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending and costs related to a dockworker strike in October dragged on results.

The Minneapolis retailer fell short of Wall Street expectations for the quarter and its outlook for the final three months of the year also disappointed industry analysts in an environment in which Americans are still spending, but being more selective.

The most recent quarter at Target stands in stark contrast to rival Walmart, which reported another quarter of stellar sales Tuesday and released optimistic projections for the holiday season.

Shares plummeted 14% before the opening bell Wednesday.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Firefighters recovering after house fire ... Planning a holiday menu Credit: Newsday

NYPD officer, bystander shot ... Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Car catches fire, no injuries ... Cost of Thanksgiving dinner

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Firefighters recovering after house fire ... Planning a holiday menu Credit: Newsday

NYPD officer, bystander shot ... Stabbing spree suspect held without bail ... Car catches fire, no injuries ... Cost of Thanksgiving dinner

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME