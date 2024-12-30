Great gifts to give yourself

Didn't get the high-tech gift you were looking for this holiday season? Treat yourself then and check out these three gifts that are among the cream of last year's crop and they're guaranteed to get your new year off to a good start. You may also be able to find some of these on sale.

WHAT Apple iPhone 16

THE COST $799

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

Apple’s cumulative camera and performance upgrades come together impressively in the iPhone 16, making it the ultimate general-purpose phone.

If you’re upgrading from an iPhone 13 or earlier, you’ll notice a big leap in camera quality, plus you’ll get other handy features that Apple has added in recent years, like the Dynamic Island and the Action button.

The iPhone 16 may not have one big standout feature, but the way all of these gradual improvements come together make it a strong choice for iPhone fans that want something faster with a better camera without splurging on the Pro.

WHAT Apple Watch Series 10

THE COST $399

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

This is the slimmest Apple Watch yet and it has a ticking second hand on some watch faces, which makes it look and feel more like a traditional wrist watch. The Series 10 is best for iPhone owners who want a comprehensive range of health and fitness tracking features, like sleep apnea notifications. Anyone upgrading from a Series 6 or earlier will appreciate the bigger, brighter screen and lighter feel on the wrist.

The wide-angle OLED screen makes it brighter when looking at it off-axis and the LTPO3 technology adds a ticking second hand to the always-on display. Battery life is still rated for 18 hours, though you can push it to a day and a half with lighter use and it charges faster than earlier Apple Watches.

WHAT Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

THE COST $189.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

Some users were critical of Samsung for changing the design of its earbuds, adding stems and making them more like the AirPods Pro 2. But they’re all-around impressive earbuds that feature a comfortable fit, excellent sound, decent noise canceling, built-in voice controls and top-notch voice-calling performance.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature dual drivers — a 10-millimeter dynamic driver paired with a Planar tweeter that enhances treble performance. They also have dual amps, which helps reduce wireless hiccups.