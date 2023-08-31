Must-have appliances for the college dorm room

Every September brings a new challenge for college students: Figuring out what will and won't fit in their often less than spacious living quarters. Whether residing in a tiny dorm room or a nice apartment, there are some essential appliances and devices every college student needs to have. Below are three of the big must-haves for the well-appointed dorm room.

WHAT Hisense 32-inch Roku Smart TV

THE COST $128

AVAILABLE FROM hisense-usa.com

There's no need to spend hundreds of dollars on a brand-new TV for a college dorm when you can get the Hisense 32-inch Roku Smart TV at this modest price. The quality may not be as good as a more expensive TV offers, but it's good enough for a dorm room or college apartment, and you'll get access to all your favorite channels. And the size is just enough to provide a decent size picture while not taking up too much precious real estate.

WHAT Insignia Mini Fridge

THE COST $184.99

AVAILABLE FROM insigniaproducts.com

The staple of every dorm room is the mini fridge. As a college student you mainly live off of microwaveable dinners, leftovers and food from the cafeteria, so you'll need a solid refrigerator to hold everything. Although the Insignia model takes up a tad more space than other mini fridges, the freezer included with it brings it up to the top of our list, with plenty of room for beverages, groceries, leftovers and, of course, ice cream.

WHAT Insignia Microwave

THE COST $74.99

AVAILABLE FROM insigniaproducts.com

A microwave is another college dorm room essential. There's no need to go and spend hundreds of dollars on a microwave when this inexpensive Insignia Microwave gets the job done. The microwave doesn't take up a lot of space, making it able to easily sit on top of any desk or small countertop. It's also simple to operate and serves up delicious food, not to mention microwave popcorn for movie nights.