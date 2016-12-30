Batman: The Telltale Series review: Great story bitten by bugs

The mythology of the Caped Crusader has been told backward and forward for almost 80 years, but Batman: The Telltale Series shows us something different. Two-Face is deformed and has multiple personalities, but how he gets there and what happens next is unique to this version. All five episodes move at a tremendous pace, and great care has been spent in crafting all of the bad guys. But the great storytelling is marred by horrific visual and audio bugs. You can’t play the game at the full high-definition resolution of most modern games, and the sound cuts in and out. Characters’ mouths move with or without the accompanying speech audio. And when the Batmobile freezes while rounding tight corners, it ruins the action. The tale told by Telltale is worth checking out, but keep your eye fixated on its inner beauty. And get it for a console.