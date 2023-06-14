Breathe easier with these air purifiers

In the wake of the Canadian wildfires that brought heavy smoke to Long Island earlier this month and will allergy season still in full bloom, you might be considering protecting yourself against airborne toxins at home with an air purifier. Here are three models would looking at.

WHAT Honeywell Home Allergen Plus 300 XL

THE COST $212.36

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

Honeywell's workhorse air purifier includes regressed handles for easy placement around the house, which is extremely useful if you're frequently moving your air purifier into whatever room you're in.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It's always extremely quiet. Even at its top setting of Turbo mode, it was quieter than your average fan and noticeably quieter than the rest of the air purifier field. The simple user interface also offers timed settings, with auto-off after two, four or eight hours.

WHAT Blueair Blue Pure 211 Plus Auto

THE COST $69.99

AVAILABLE FROM blueair.com

Blueair's line of Blue Pure air purifiers are small, sleek, powerful, and easy to use — essentially a "plug and play" operation for those who want to get set up without diving into the instruction manual. The user-friendly Blueair Blue Pure 211 Plus Auto is an updated version from the already popular 211 Plus model, with the addition of auto mode, which uses an integrated particle sensor to adjust the speed based on actual air quality, and offers an LED air quality indicator.

The extremely simple interface has settings for low, medium and high, and that's it. It's one of the smallest models available for large room air purification, with a cylindrical design that allows for 360-degree air collection; a low bells-and-whistles option with high efficiency, low-to-moderate noise, and a customizable prefilter sleeve that's available in five different colors to match your vibe. A dual-part HEPA and activated carbon filter can also help with odors from pets, cooking and smoking.

WHAT Coway Airmega 400S

THE COST $649

AVAILABLE FROM cowaymega.com

If you're committed to whole-home air purification, the Coway Airmega 400S is the device for the job. Capable of managing a space of up to 1560 square feet, this model can take on a small home unto itself or a full apartment or a single floor of a larger home. It's not cheap compared to other home air purifier models, but if you're seriously managing allergies, wildfires or aggressively smoking neighbors in your living situation, it should earn its keep.

While it is a large and boxy device that you'll have to make space for, its power capability seems worth it, plus even as a large and sturdy device it manages to look almost midcentury in design. For your money you're also getting all the bells and whistles: Wi-Fi capability allowing for voice or app control; smart, sleep, and eco settings; plus real-time air quality monitoring.