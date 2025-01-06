CNET reviews: Best exercise bikes from BowFlex, Peloton

The best indoor cycles can make it easy to burn those calories right from your living room. From tracking your workout intensity to never having to adjust your seat height, there are loads of benefits to adding an exercise bike to your home gym. If you have no idea where to start, we found the best exercise bike for every cyclist, including models from Peloton, BowFlex and more.

WHAT BowFlex Velocore

THE COST $1,499

AVAILABLE FROM bowflex.com

BowFlex has worked hard to make its Velocore series something anyone can enjoy. The upright exercise bike is surprisingly modular, and its magnetic resistance system allows you to get a whole-body workout without making excessive noise. The big front wheels make it easy to move around offering a smooth ride, and while you can use the big speakers on the front of the display, it also works great with headphones over Bluetooth. The truly unique part of this design is the ability to lean into your rides, thanks to a locked hinge offering a core workout while you ride.

WHAT Peloton Bike

THE COST $1,145

AVAILABLE FROM onepeloton.com

Peloton has a reputation for higher-than-average build quality, a large, crisp display and slick branding. Peloton bikes are frequently compared to Apple products when it comes to look and feel, and it's not hard to see why. The frame can be easily adjusted to suit a variety of body types, with a frame that's easier for many kinds of cyclists to use.

Peloton offers a variety of interactive experiences that allow you to see your performance in real-time compared to others who have taken that same class, and each is recorded in actual Peloton studios with expert instructors. You can even take part in live classes.

WHAT BowFlex C6

THE COST $799

AVAILABLE FROM bowflex.com

Not everyone wants or needs a big with a big screen or an instructor shouting at them. For those folks, the BowFlex C6 is a good fit. The frame adjusts for all sorts of body types and riding positions, so anyone from novice to century riders can climb on and get a decent workout with minimal effort.

With its simple display to show you your distance traveled and heart rate if you connect the included armband monitor, you can get plenty of information from your workout on this comparatively simple yet effective exercise bike. A Bluetooth connection to the bike will allow you to use just about any cycling app, but performance-focused cyclists will find the speed and cadence data it pushes to apps like Zwift isn't as accurate as other bikes.