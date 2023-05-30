Fire up these gas grills and get cooking

Spring and summer days are here, and now is the perfect time to start grilling. The best gas grills are simple to use, making them perfect for newbies. They ignite fast and heat up quickly. Most have plenty of room to fix a feast for the entire family, too.

If you're on the hunt for a quality gas grill, you're in luck. These three grills will really be cooking with gas for your next cookout.

WHAT Monument Denali 605 six-burner

THE COST $899.99

AVAILABLE FROM monumentgrills.com

Like any smart modern grill, the Denali has temperature probes to accurately cook your food and uses an app to connect those probes to your phone. You can set the app to alert you when your food reaches the correct temperature or after a certain time limit.

The size of the Denali is impressive, giving you room to easily cook for an entire party of guests. A nice touch are the little slots for hanging your drumsticks to let them cook evenly. All food tested was tender, and the probes did a good job of pinpointing the right temperature. The medium-rare steaks were perfectly cooked, and the burger patties were browned evenly across the entire range. A side burner lets you cook up some delicious BBQ beans at the same time as the meat.

WHAT Char-Broil three-burner

THE COST $549.99

AVAILABLE FROM charbroil.com

Char-Broil's three-burner stainless steel model uses what it calls Tru-Infrared, a set of perforated emitter plates that separate food from flame to evenly distribute heat and reduce flare-ups. While there are fewer flare-ups compared with other models, you won't be able to see the flame when you're lighting the grill or adjusting the temperature.

There aren't any smart grilling features for remote monitoring, but it does have a side burner as well as tank storage behind two cabinet doors.

WHAT Monument Grills Tabletop Propane Gas Grill

THE COST $169.99

AVAILABLE FROM monumentgrills.com

When space is limited, finding the right grill to give you the taste you want can be hard. This gas grill from Monument is compact on the outside but surprisingly large on the inside. It's big enough to cook a spatchcock turkey or several large steaks, and because it's a gas grill, it's ready as soon as you want to use it.

On a camping trip for a family of six, it easily kept everyone well-fed in burgers and hot dogs. It's lightweight and easy to carry and can be set on any picnic table. The drip tray underneath crosses the entire base, making it great at catching debris, but it can be a pain to clean.