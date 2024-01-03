These smart TVs are intelligent choices

If you're in the market for a TV, now is a good time for comparison shopping. These days, most new TVs come equipped with smart capabilities, which let you access streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. Unlike TVs of the past, you won't even need to get a dedicated streaming device like a Roku. It can be hard to distinguish what separates a decent smart TV from an outstanding one, so we're here to help.

Below are three of CNET's favorites at different sizes and price points.

WHAT TCL QM8

THE COST $1,699.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM tcl.com

The TCL QM8 stands out from its competitors. It boasts superior brightness and impact while still maintaining excellent contrast; a combination no other TV can match at this price. The key is mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming. It also has a sleek design with a center-mount stand. The operating system is Google TV, which is not as user-friendly as Roku TV, but it's still a solid smart TV. This model replaces the TCL 6-Series Roku TV from last year. The main downside of the TCL QM8 is that it's only available in large sizes (65 inches and up).

WHAT TCL 4-Series

THE COST $399.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM tcl.com

The picture quality of the TCL 4-Series Roku TV was only a slight step behind the Vizio V-Series in our 2023 budget TV test], but the TCL's Roku smart TV system was better than Vizio's SmartCast. The 4-Series lacks the Dolby Vision, Bluetooth connectivity and AMD FreeSync with a variable refresh rate, all of which the Vizio offers, but in our book superior smart TV streaming is more important at the budget level.

TCL has been selling the 4-Series for the last few years with little to no change in image quality or features in our tests, although it has recently added some larger screen sizes, including an 85-inch option.

WHAT LG OLED C3

THE COST $1,599.99

AVAILABLE FROM lg.com

The LG OLED C3 represents better picture quality than any non-OLED TV on this list at a price that's high, but still not stratospheric. Its perfect black levels, unbeatable contrast and superb off-angle viewing kept it a notch above the mini-LED models in comparison tests, and while its overall brightness isn't quite as impressive, it's still an incredible performer in all kinds of room lighting. The C3 is also one of the lightest TV you can find thanks to its carbon-fiber construction; the 65-inch version weighs just 37 pounds with its stand.