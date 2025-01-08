CNET reviews: The best smart TVs

If you're looking to buy a new TV, you may be overwhelmed by the amount of choices available. To help you narrow down the choices, and choose the best TV for your space and budget, here three that performed well in our tests for gaming features such as 4K/120Hz and streaming movies on the best smart TV platforms.

WHAT TCL QM8 (2024)

THE COST Starts at $1,999

AVAILABLE FROM tcl.com

TCL has topped our list of the best TVs for the last few years and the QM8 is better thanever. It stands out with superior brightness and impact while still maintaining excellent contrast: a combination no other TV could match at this price. The key is mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming. It also has a sleek design with a center-mount stand. The operating system is Google TV, which is not as good as Roku TV, but it's still a solid smart TV. The main downside of the TCL QM8 is that it's available only in large sizes (65 inches and up).

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT Samsung DU7200

THE COST $269.99-$799.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

If CNET had a best bang-for-buck award, one of the first winners would be the Samsung DU7200, a TV that delivers a really good picture for an affordable price. The black levels and shadow detail are excellent for the money, and while our test unit looked a little desaturated out of the box, that's easily fixed by adjusting the Color control. It has onboard streaming, and its sound quality isn't bad either. If you're looking for a bedroom unit or a gaming TV, then the Samsung DU7200 is the model to choose.

B

WHAT Samsung S95D

THE COST $2,799.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Samsung S95D's matte finish does more than reduce reflections, it nearly eliminates them, improving image quality in bright rooms more than any OLED TV we've tested. Some non-OLED models have matte screens, but this is the first time they've been available in an OLED TV, a display technology that has always delivered the best picture available. That matte finish really works, reducing windows and other glare to dimmer blobs instead of super-bright, mirror-like distractions. The S95D also has an external box, allowing for a cleaner look with the option to store HDMI connections and the power cord out of sight.

Between its versatile matte screen and awesome picture overall, the Samsung S95D delivers the best image quality of any TV. But it also costs a ton, and most people — even those with bright rooms — will be perfectly happy with a less expensive set.