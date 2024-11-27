CNET reviews: Best tech gifts for less than $100

Shopping for family and friends around the holiday season can be difficult, especially when you're sticking to a budget. Here are three of our favorite gift ideas that are priced for less than $100.

WHAT Sony CH-720N noise-canceling headphones

THE COST $89.99

AVAILABLE FROM electronics.sony.com

Sony's CH-720N noise-canceling headphones may have a plasticky budget vibe, but they are lightweight and comfortable. Because of their low cost, you might expect them to sound mediocre, but prepare to be I was pleasantly surprised. No, they don't sound as good as Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5s, but their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710N.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT NutriBullet Blender 1200

THE COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM nutribullet.com

NutriBullet keeps it simple with three power levels, a pulse setting and 1,200 watts of power. Smooth batters, finely crushed ice, green smoothies, hot soup and good grated cheese (our torture test) were all easy to achieve. A reasonable price tag means you won't have to break the bank to get a good blender.

The 64-ounce blending jar is big enough for most recipes. The personal blender comes with a handy recipe book and a tamper to make sure all your ingredients contact the blades. The NutriBullet blender jar is also dishwasher-safe and comes with a one-year warranty. Simple, powerful and consistent, the NutriBullet is one of the best moderately priced blenders on the market right now.

WHAT Roku Ultra streaming player

THE COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM roku.com

The Roku Ultra has always been a fine 4K HDR streamer. As the flagship in Roku's extensive line of sticks and players, its bag of nifty tricks includes a remote finder and a remote with programmable remote buttons. This version adds better Wi-Fi, a faster processor and the ability to stream in Dolby Vision — a long-awaited feature that allows it to better compete with the best streamers from Amazon, Apple and Google.

Yes, the Roku Express 4K Plus, which costs around $25, is a better value, but the upgraded Ultra has an Ethernet port for those who want to go with a wired connection.