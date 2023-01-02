The best TVs for your viewing pleasure

TV prices are cyclical and every year the best deals start happening during the fall and into the winter as stores slash prices and TV makers compete for your dollar. But which TVs are actually good? Here are three top picks.

WHAT TCL 6-Series Roku TV

THE COST $699.99

AVAILABLE FROM tcl.com/us

For the past five years, the TCL 6-Series has been our favorite TV for the money, and the 2022 version — also known as the R655 series — is no exception. This TV has an excellent image, thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. It improves on the previous R635 series with enhanced gaming extras and a new center-mount stand that you can elevate to make room for a soundbar.

WHAT LG OLED C2

THE COST $1,699.99

AVAILABLE FROM lg.com/us

The 65-inch LG OLED C2 represents the pinnacle of picture quality at a price that's admittedly high, but not too crazy. It beats any non-OLED TV out there, including the Samsung QN90B, with its perfect black levels, unbeatable contrast and superb off-angle viewing. It also has fantastic gaming features, making it the perfect companion to an Xbox Series X or S, PlayStation 5 or both. The C2 comes in a variety of sizes as well, although the bigger models are expensive.

Improvements over the C1 from last year include carbon-fiber construction for up to 47% lighter weight as well as some additional tweaks to game mode and a new "always ready" feature.

WHAT Vizio MQX

THE COST $629.99 (50 inch), $849.99 (65 inch)

AVAILABLE FROM vizio.com

The Vizio MQX is one of the least expensive TVs to feature full-array local dimming, which lets it reproduce TV shows, movies and games with enough contrast and pop to do HDR justice. The MQX has fewer dimming zones than more expensive TVs like the TCL 6-Series and Hisense U8H, but it offers 16 zones on the 50-inch and 30 on the 65-inch, which is more than enough for excellent overall picture quality, with bright highlights, dark black levels, punchy contrast and accurate color.