CA Technologies acquires WatchMouse

CA Technologies, a management software and solutions company based in Islandia, has acquired WatchMouse, an online application performance monitoring service, as part of the company's expansion efforts.

Netherlands-based WatchMouse will be the 10th company CA Technologies has bought in the last 18 months, said CA spokeswoman Jennifer Hallahan. In March, CA acquired Interactive TKO, a Texas software company, for $330 million. Both the ITKO and WatchMouse deals have not officially closed. CA would not disclose any details of the transaction on WatchMouse.

The addition of WatchMouse will augment CA's services in application monitoring for large enterprises and IT service management for medium-sized companies, CA officials said.

WatchMouse is able to monitor performance in cloud, mobile and Web applications and has some 60 monitoring stations in more than 40 countries. WatchMouse will improve CA's application performance management services for larger companies, said Melissa Sargeant, senior director of service assurance. -- With Carrie Mason-Draffen